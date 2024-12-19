SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: Deep-State Shenanigans. “I genuinely wonder how Goldsmith thinks Trump-47 should lawfully, reasonably, and proportionately respond to the ‘Deep State shenanigans’ about which he (Goldsmith) speaks. What precisely does Goldsmith think Trump-47 should do? And, if he (Goldsmith) cannot tell us, why complain that Trump-47’s conduct is ‘out of the ordinary’?

Two things: First, I’m so old I can remember when we were told that “Deep State” was a term used only by crazed conspiracy theorists. Now it’s used casually by members of the establishment. Second, everything we’ve learned since 2016 indicates that the “ordinary” was deeply corrupt and anti-democratic. And then it got worse in response to Trump. Personally, I think they’ve been deathly afraid that the American people would learn what’s been done to them. Well, let them live out their fears now.