DING DONG: Scalise confirms spending deal is ‘dead’ after mass GOP revolt. “House Republican leaders have pulled a three-month government funding package from consideration amid mounting opposition from President-elect Donald Trump and members of the GOP conference. It’s unclear what a new deal to fund the government ahead of the Friday night shutdown deadline will look like, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters on Wednesday night the deal was “dead” and that lawmakers were “looking at a number of options” as a path forward.”
A clean CR to carry things into the next Presidency is all we need.
Meanwhile:
Yes, you are absolutely correct. Great analysis. Wait a minute, you think this is a bad thing don't you?
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 19, 2024
Part of what's happening is there's been a revolution in the public's ability to process information, form instant coalitions and react. The CR fiasco signals the arrival of the political machine gun on the linear battlefield.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 19, 2024
I think this happened mostly due to X, and to Elon and Vivek’s rallying the opposition.
UPDATE: Politicians getting slapped:
Hard to imagine anything more heartless than bureaucrats holding disaster relief funding hostage so they can give themselves a raise on the backs of struggling Americans.
Absolutely outrageous this is even a possibility.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 19, 2024
Why was disaster relief a down-to-the-wire issue, Andrew?
Does it “bode well” that Americans were left to suffer because a bunch of politicians wanted to use them as hostages for ridiculous unrelated spending? How does that bode? https://t.co/rOHKM119dF
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 19, 2024