DING DONG: Scalise confirms spending deal is ‘dead’ after mass GOP revolt. “House Republican leaders have pulled a three-month government funding package from consideration amid mounting opposition from President-elect Donald Trump and members of the GOP conference. It’s unclear what a new deal to fund the government ahead of the Friday night shutdown deadline will look like, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters on Wednesday night the deal was “dead” and that lawmakers were “looking at a number of options” as a path forward.”

A clean CR to carry things into the next Presidency is all we need.

Meanwhile:

Yes, you are absolutely correct. Great analysis. Wait a minute, you think this is a bad thing don’t you? https://t.co/vij3T983WR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 19, 2024

Part of what's happening is there's been a revolution in the public's ability to process information, form instant coalitions and react. The CR fiasco signals the arrival of the political machine gun on the linear battlefield. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 19, 2024

I think this happened mostly due to X, and to Elon and Vivek’s rallying the opposition.

UPDATE: Politicians getting slapped:

Hard to imagine anything more heartless than bureaucrats holding disaster relief funding hostage so they can give themselves a raise on the backs of struggling Americans. Absolutely outrageous this is even a possibility. https://t.co/T55ZDEYVK6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 19, 2024