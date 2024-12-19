December 19, 2024

DING DONG: Scalise confirms spending deal is ‘dead’ after mass GOP revolt. “House Republican leaders have pulled a three-month government funding package from consideration amid mounting opposition from President-elect Donald Trump and members of the GOP conference. It’s unclear what a new deal to fund the government ahead of the Friday night shutdown deadline will look like, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters on Wednesday night the deal was “dead” and that lawmakers were “looking at a number of options” as a path forward.”

A clean CR to carry things into the next Presidency is all we need.

Meanwhile:

I think this happened mostly due to X, and to Elon and Vivek’s rallying the opposition.

UPDATE: Politicians getting slapped:

