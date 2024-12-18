REVIEW: The Staccato C Pistol: This mid-size Staccato hits all the right notes and is pitch perfect. A reader was talking about those in the comments a while back. Sounds good, but kinda pricey: “It’s definitely premium priced, but it also delivers premium performance. Reliability is outstanding and accuracy is phenomenal, aided by a stellar trigger.”
