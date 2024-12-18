December 18, 2024

HEH:

“Start your tape right now, because I’m about to tell you the truth. And f-you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”
— Co-host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, March 6 rejecting claims Biden was slipping mentally.

Posted at 12:40 pm by Glenn Reynolds