HEH:

🥁roll please … The Worst Media Quote of 2024 goes to "Morning" Joe Scarborough for the second consecutive year for saying, "this version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever" back in March. https://t.co/JSnPopCkK0 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 18, 2024

“Start your tape right now, because I’m about to tell you the truth. And f-you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

— Co-host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, March 6 rejecting claims Biden was slipping mentally.