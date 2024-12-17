I’M NOT SURPRISED:

This YouGov survey is fascinating. Americans from both parties are overwhelmingly united behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s food reforms despite views of RFK himself becoming profoundly polarized. https://t.co/72IISsqw9A pic.twitter.com/vuPxgtgy85 — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) December 18, 2024

Like a lot of stuff that seemed “stuck” for decades, a lot of Americans had a problem with this but the establishment didn’t want to hear it. Now, for a while at least, things have come unstuck all over.