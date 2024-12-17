THEY KEEP GOING BACK AND FORTH ON THIS: Drinking a moderate amount of wine may lower the risk of serious cardiovascular disease in high-risk people. “Previous studies on the effects of wine on cardiovascular health have produced inconsistent results. This may be in part because research often relies on people reporting how much wine they drink. Instead, in the new study, researchers measured the amount of a chemical, called tartaric acid, in participants’ urine. Researchers say this is an ‘objective and reliable measure’ of wine consumption.”