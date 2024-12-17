THAT PRETTY MUCH COVERS IT:
Stop calling it a CR. It’s a massive K Street Christmas tree omnibus with giveaways to every special interest in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/iy6C8p5PX5
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2024
THAT PRETTY MUCH COVERS IT:
Stop calling it a CR. It’s a massive K Street Christmas tree omnibus with giveaways to every special interest in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/iy6C8p5PX5
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.