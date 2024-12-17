I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO A FUN FOUR YEARS:
BREAKING: Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to Trump to establish "conflict of interest" rules for Elon Musk given he is a top adviser, per WaPo
In response, Trump's team called her "Pocahontas," and said that Warren was a "career politician whose societal impact is…
— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 17, 2024
Lmao.
The person actually writing these things from Pocahontas are SBF’s parents btw. https://t.co/V741yhitwp
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024
The Washington Post is more offended that Trump hilariously calls Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” than they are that she used her fake heritage to get ahead in life.
You don’t hate legacy media enough. pic.twitter.com/no0rzuFwnk
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 17, 2024