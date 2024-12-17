THIS PROBABLY MEANS THEY’RE NOT CHEATING TOO MUCH ON THEIR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: Black Student Enrollment At Harvard Law Drops By More Than Half. “The Supreme Court decision, and the fact that Harvard College was named in the case, played a role, according to David B. Wilkins, a Harvard law professor who has studied Black representation in the legal profession. The law school also saw a steep decline in Hispanic students, to 39 students, or 6.9 percent, this fall, from 63 students, or 11 percent of the total, in 2023. Enrollment of white and Asian students increased.”