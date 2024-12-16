MOVE YOUR MENTAL MUSCLES: Study finds lower rates of death from Alzheimer’s disease among taxi and ambulance drivers. “A new study raises the possibility that jobs that require frequent spatial processing—such as figuring out a taxi route or the best way to navigate to a hospital—could lead to lower rates of death from Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from Mass General Brigham investigated this possibility by using national data on the occupations of people who had died to evaluate risk of death from Alzheimer’s disease across 443 professions.”