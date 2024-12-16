OUT: TWITTER/X IS A CESSPIT OF HATE SPEECH. In: Bluesky’s Death Threat Problem. “Bluesky advertises itself as the X-alternative for the nice, compassionate left. It claims to be less toxic and a place for civil discussion, without all the misinformation that plagues X. What crap. Bluesky is a leftist sewer in which anybody who deviates from leftist orthodoxy is not only shunned but outright threatened, often with death. That’s not hyperbole, and to demonstrate how awful it is let’s discuss the case of Jesse Singal. . . . It’s not randos on Bluesky who are calling for Singal’s death or doxxing him–obviously hoping somebody will carry through on the death threats–but journalists, VPs at companies like Microsoft, and prominent lefties who jumped off of X because they claim it is too toxic. The claim, as with all such leftist calls to violence, is that holding disapproved views and expressing them is a form of violence and should be suppressed or their holders destroyed.”