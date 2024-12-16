NC GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM IS MISEDUCATING ELITE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS. Another miserable DEI takeover ruins a valuable institution for gifted kids. I attended Duke’s TIP program in the early 90s in high school and it was life-changing for me. Duke killed it off thanks to COVID and the “racial reckoning.” But would I have sent my kids anyway? They would have loved the 90s TIP. Today? I’m not so sure.