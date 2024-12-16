REPUBLICANS ARE GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS BETTER TIPPERS: DC Server Fired After Saying She Will Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Republicans.
Restauranteurs are unlikely to let the inmates run the asylums.
