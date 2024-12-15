IF YOU’RE IN A FAIR FIGHT, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Grandfather Of Teen Killed During Burglary Says AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair.’
And burglers deserve to be shot. They don’t deserve a fair fight.
