LEFTIES: TWITTER SUCKS BECAUSE THERE’S NO MODERATION CONTROLLING VIOLENT NUTS. WE’RE GOING TO BLUESKY!

LEFTIES ON BLUESKY:

There's a culture of just total impunity over there when it comes to violence. On Twitter, as far as I can tell, it's rare for people to post violent threats or musings under names identified with their IRL identities. Over there, they know they can do so without any risk. pic.twitter.com/3xRWdAo3Kl

— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024