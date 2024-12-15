SOME PARTS OF THE 21ST CENTURY ARE TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED:

Related:

It's interesting that we continue to see the mental breakdown of the radical American left on a daily basis on our @X timelines and nobody in the establishment media has done a report on a need to do something about the surge in left-wing "hate speech."

Despite the uptick in… https://t.co/Ugv4jNSdRz

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 15, 2024