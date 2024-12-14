HAHA, CRY MORE. LA Times Owner Killed Another Editorial and Progressives are Worked Up. “Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the LA Times, continues to shock the progressives who work at and buy his newspaper. He made news when he killed an endorsement of Kamala Harris prior to the election. This move was overshadowed when the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, did the same thing. Last month, Dr. Soon-Shiong killed another editorial, this one critical of Trump’s cabinet picks. . . . The editorial never ran. Instead, they went with another piece which was less critical of Trump’s cabinet picks. This is in keeping with a new push at the Times to expand the range of commentary. Last month Dr. Soon-Shiong said he wanted voices from ‘all sides.'”

Plus “He hasn’t done anything wrong here, he’s just telling the progressives who work for him that he wants a new tone at the paper he owns. He has every right to do this, whether they like it or not.” They don’t, and their outraged entitlement is beautiful.