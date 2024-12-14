K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Black teacher who alleged pro-Trump harassment now sues school over racism. “Video evidence available to the public, however, did not indicate racial undercurrents to the impromptu pro-Trump student rally, nor were any photos or videos presented of racist graffiti.”
