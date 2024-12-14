THEY’LL BE CHANTING “BUILD THAT WALL” SOON: The Democrats’ Hispanic Voter Crash: It’s not as bad as you think—it’s worse. “It’s been widely noted that the Democrats fared very poorly with Hispanic voters in the November election. But I believe that the scale of the Democrats’ crash among Hispanic voters has not yet been fully processed nor the extent to which this crash undermines Democrats’ plans for the future. . . . The Hispanic shift to the right was concentrated among the younger generations of Hispanics who of course are the future of the Hispanic vote. Among Hispanics under 45, the Democratic margin dropped by a shocking 26 points. Trump actually carried working class Hispanic men in this age group by 7 points.”

As I’ve been saying for years, the GOP is now the multiracial party of the working class.