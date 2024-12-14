DAVE FRIEDMAN WROTE A SCIENCE FICTION STORY USING AI: Here’s the prompt: “Write a 10,000 word1 short story about an asteroid miner marooned on an asteroid. Narrate in first person. The miner has a wry, ironic, and detached demeanor, but he really pines for his family back home. He has a number of robots to keep him company, including one which helps him with sexual needs, but as he becomes more aware of how inextricably marooned he is, he starts to think about descending through Dante’s circles of hell. The overall message is one of increasing existential despair, akin to Sartre’s No Exit. Now, this is a science fiction story, but I want it to be a well-written, *literary* science fiction story–think something akin to Alastair Reynolds’ style.” Story at the link.