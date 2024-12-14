SUCCESS:
That is the goal. This platform only seems to”right-wing” to the left. https://t.co/5Gk0lYn1gl
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024
As the most politically balanced site on the Internet, X seems “right wing” to the left.
SUCCESS:
That is the goal. This platform only seems to”right-wing” to the left. https://t.co/5Gk0lYn1gl
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024
As the most politically balanced site on the Internet, X seems “right wing” to the left.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.