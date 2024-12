I HAVE NO INTEREST IN MLB, THE NFL, OR THE NBA THESE DAYS:

Star-driven league. When Magic and Bird are your leading faces, you’re gonna thrive. When Jordan takes over, you’re gonna really shoot for the moon.

Hand the league to some childish commie like LeBron for 20 years, and this is what you get. https://t.co/tXG4JDp05W

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 13, 2024