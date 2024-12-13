THE FIRST OF TWO SPACEX LAUNCHES TONIGHT WENT WELL:
Falcon 9 completes our 100th droneship landing of the year! pic.twitter.com/O5J25bw1ca
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 13, 2024
The next is scheduled for about half an hour from now.
