WEST POINT ALSO NEEDS TO BE CLEANED: West Point lied and said Hegseth hadn’t even applied when a journo reached out asking about Hegseth’s acceptance. Hegseth responded to the journo with evidence of his acceptance so they didn’t publish. They didn’t either publish that West Point lied. Now West Point is saying it was a mistake and they didn’t properly search their records.

As though the flaunting commie a few years back didn’t give us the idea.