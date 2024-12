#JOURNALISM: Another media feeding frenzy gone wrong.

More than 18 years after the Duke lacrosse allegations, Crystal Mangum admits that she made it all up.

"I testified falsely against [the lacrosse players] by saying that they raped me when they didn't…I made up a story that wasn't true…I hope that they can forgive me." pic.twitter.com/3yMjbQTQXH

— KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) December 12, 2024