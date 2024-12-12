HEH: Strange New Respect.

Strange new respect, or just political brown-nosing? Is there any difference between the two?

For the past two-plus years, ever since he raised the potential purchase of Twitter, the Left has demonized Elon Musk nearly non-stop. That hit a fever pitch almost two years ago to the day when Musk began to release the Twitter Files and exposed government censorship on social media and Big Tech platforms, and only increased when Musk began supporting Donald Trump. The Left has painted him as All That Is Wrong in Politics and Culture for two solid years.

How has that worked out for them? Badly enough that they’re now trying to kiss and make up, Politico reports today. And where that kiss is aimed, you can probably guess.