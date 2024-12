PERSONALLY, I’D ABOLISH THE FBI. WE DON’T NEED A DOMESTIC SECRET POLICE.

So the FBI will raid Trump’s house and indict him twice

But a report on the FBI’s involvement in J6 was delayed until after the election so that it “didn’t cause any election interference”?

This is why Kash Patel is needed for a deep clean of the corrupt FBI https://t.co/3RdnV5bRQ1

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 13, 2024