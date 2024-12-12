HEH:

'Now Now, Let's Not Be So Hasty To Find And Assassinate Everyone Responsible For The Healthcare Crisis,' Says Nervous Obama https://t.co/X4YvHxSnJs pic.twitter.com/hu5EDBVCSx

Related:

NOBODY'S presidency aged worse than Obama's. His signature achievement was called the Affordable Care Act and prices have gotten so high since it passed that his own party is now on board with shooting healthcare CEO'S. What a disaster.

— Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 12, 2024