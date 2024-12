KINDA MAKES YOU CEO TYPES FEEL STUPID ABOUT BACKING THE LEFT, HUH?

A CEO is assassinated, and now “wanted” posters are appearing across the country, targeting others simply for being successful. Someone even put up a highway sign calling for more murders. This isn’t just outrage—it’s mob mentality, and it’s tearing at the fabric of who we are as… pic.twitter.com/bXP3PqOapm

— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 12, 2024