SHOCKER:

BREAKING: DOJ IG claims 26 FBI informants were in DC on Jan 6. (Guarantee this is not accurate)

At least 17 committed offenses for which other J6er have been federally charges. No CHS was charged. pic.twitter.com/9ex8GoC3xW

— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 12, 2024