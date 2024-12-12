And in radical menstruation news:

Menstrual leave employment policies allow employees experiencing painful menstrual cycle-related symptoms or illnesses… to take time off work. Traditionally, these policies have been sex-specific, targeting women or females.

I suspect sharp-eyed readers can guess where this is going.

However, some companies have begun expanding their language to include “people with uteruses” or “menstruating employees.” This shift is significant, as research shows that sex-specific employment policies undermine gender equality at work.

Readers may wish to ponder whether listing special sex-based requirements – taking time off work, every month, for days, and still expecting to be paid, for instance – is the ideal basis for asserting the obviousness of workplace gender equality.

I’m also unclear on how gender equality, a term used many times, is bolstered by the belief that menstruating women may in fact be men – and the implication that men can also become women and can therefore barge into previously female-only spaces.