WHAT A DIFFERENCE A DECADE MAKES:
Flash-forward to the end of 2024, where David Thompson explores “The Bleeding Unobvious:”
And in radical menstruation news:
Menstrual leave employment policies allow employees experiencing painful menstrual cycle-related symptoms or illnesses… to take time off work. Traditionally, these policies have been sex-specific, targeting women or females.
I suspect sharp-eyed readers can guess where this is going.
However, some companies have begun expanding their language to include “people with uteruses” or “menstruating employees.” This shift is significant, as research shows that sex-specific employment policies undermine gender equality at work.
Readers may wish to ponder whether listing special sex-based requirements – taking time off work, every month, for days, and still expecting to be paid, for instance – is the ideal basis for asserting the obviousness of workplace gender equality.
I’m also unclear on how gender equality, a term used many times, is bolstered by the belief that menstruating women may in fact be men – and the implication that men can also become women and can therefore barge into previously female-only spaces.
In 2022, Van Jones tried to warn his leftists that their attempts at redefining reality and language were going to end very badly, but hey, it’s CNN, so fortunately no one was listening: ‘I’ve Never Met A LatinX:’ CNN’s Van Jones Tears Into Left-Wing Rhetoric.
He said the elites use strange rhetoric that does not appeal to working class voters.
“Those people talk funny,” he continued. “I’ve never met a LatinX, I’ve never met a BIPOC … There’s this weird stuff that all these highly educated people say. It’s bizarre, nobody talks that way at the barbershop, the nail salon, the grocery store, the community center. But that’s how we talk now, so that’s weird.”
That’s what happens when you Bud Light your brand, leaving a massive opening among voters for Orange Hitler to remind them, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”