BRIDGET PHETASY: How the Democrats Bud Lighted their brand.

In October, in a last-ditch effort to reach men while Donald Trump was doing the podcast-bro circuit, the left-wing PAC Vote Save America put out a cringe-inducing video called “Man Enough.” It featured various men, mostly white men dressed like cowboys with one black man in a weight room. It was roundly mocked and satirized. The top comment on the YouTube video is, “What’s with the dude sitting on the tailgate like a teenage girl getting her high school senior pics taken??? LMFAO”

The video began by letting us know, “I’m a man,” while leaning into the most stereotypical ideas of what manhood is. “I’m man enough to enjoy a barrel-proof Bourbon. Neat.” “I’m man enough to cook my steak rare.” “I eat carburetors for breakfast.”

“And I’ll tell you another thing I’m sure as shit not afraid of,” says a guy I swear I’ve seen in a fast-food commercial before. “WOMEN.”

“I love women,” the man sitting on the tailgate assures us, still not quite sure what to do with his manly hands. I’m dubious. The video ends with a call to “man up” and vote for Harris.

Suddenly, just like that, Democrats knew what men and women were. Suddenly, you could say things like “man up” — and it wasn’t internalized misogyny, or the patriarchy, or whatever other ridiculous problematic offense professors of gender theory invented.

Reality remains undefeated and suddenly it reasserted itself. Yet in order to appeal to one of the two genders which now apparently exist again, Democratic organizers ended up falling back on clichéd stereotypes of what men are… because they actually have no idea.

The Democrats realized too late that they had Bud Lighted their brand. You can’t be openly hostile to men for two decades and expect to retain the male vote. And judging by Trump’s gains with both genders, you also can’t be incapable of defining what a woman is and expect women to believe you care about them, either.