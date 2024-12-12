AGAIN, DON’T RAGE AT INSURANCE. RAGE AT THE GOVERNMENT: The Daily Chart: The Failure of Obamacare.

Second, the dirty secret of health policy since the failure of Hillarycare in 1994 is that the government demands that private health insurance systems do cost containment, so that they, and not the government, will take the heat. One of the superficial claims you hear from the left is that Medicare has something like a 1% administrative cost, while private insurance has something like a 25 to 30% administrative cost, the lesson being “See, government health care is cheaper!”