MARK JUDGE: The Coming Conservative Media Collapse.

The liberal media is in freefall. Ratings are cratering at MSNBC and CNN. The Washington Post is losing hundreds of millions of dollars and laying off staff. The Los Angeles Times has gotten so desperate that it’s hiring conservative columnists.

Considering all of that, you might be surprised to hear that conservative media is also in trouble. But the fact is, Americans are sick and tired of politics—all politics.