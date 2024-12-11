HAHAHA:
It’s like Keith is in a competition with himself to be the worst person alive and every day he wins. https://t.co/Z9OuuXmwFO
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 11, 2024
HAHAHA:
It’s like Keith is in a competition with himself to be the worst person alive and every day he wins. https://t.co/Z9OuuXmwFO
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 11, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.