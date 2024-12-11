December 11, 2024

ERNST DEMANDS FEDS END TELEWORK DEALS: Whistleblowers are making themselves heard at HUD, letting Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) know that Biden officials there are dickering with the local AFGE chapter to extend teleworking for another five years. Ernst has been raising the roof about teleworking abuses for more than a year and the DOGE twins are listening very closely now.

Posted at 4:09 pm by Mark Tapscott