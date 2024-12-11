HANNIBAL LECTER SAID THAT? Well, no, actually it’s the guy who portrayed Lecter so frightfully well, the Academy Award-winning Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins. What Hopkins says in this short video on HillFaith is a series of antithetical analogies that, whatever else you may think about Jesus, you likely didn’t expect to hear such things ever uttered by Lecter, I mean Hopkins. And taken together, they remind all of us of just how deeply unique is the former Jewish carpenter from Nazareth.