YEAH, THIS IS THEIR REWARD FOR LOYALTY OVER THE LAST 8 YEARS. ENJOY IT.
Hey CEOs of big companies that overwhelmingly support Democrats and leftist causes. Do you see how Hollywood and leftist news are making a hero out of a guy that murdered one of you? Do you see them making him a sex symbol? Do you care about your life or your families?
Stop…
— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) December 11, 2024
Related:
Leftist “wanted"-style posters of health insurance leaders have been posted around New York City after the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO and the arrest of suspect Luigi Magione. Read: https://t.co/x3jbMxkVbQ
— Andy Ngo 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 11, 2024