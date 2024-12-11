LIKEWISE THE ARGUMENT THAT THE CONSTITUTION IS “FLAWED” OR “OUTDATED” BECAUSE IT WON’T LET YOU DO WHAT YOU WANT. Often it’s designed to stop you from doing that. It’s not flawed, it’s working properly. But leftists don’t believe there are legitimate constraints on their power.

The progressive critique of law was that it's inherently conservative and that's true. The way it ceases to be conservative is by ceasing to be law, while continuing to wield the authority of law. Making this happen has been the work of the last five decades in law schools. https://t.co/vdbOK0RHCw — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 11, 2024