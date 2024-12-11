THAT WAS THE GOAL: Marc Andreessen: AI Plus Woke Equals Dystopia.

Andreessen’s experience is that “most of the people” building these AI systems are already products of the current university culture. They have already been infected with the aspects of woke culture which would be dangerous if given power. And we all know how woke works. Argument is dependent on identity above reason. Everyone is expected to pledge their fealty to the woke cause or be at risk of losing their livelihoods. Those with wrong opinions are attacked and, if possible, silenced, shamed and deplatformed. The bad people have no right to speak only to listen and learn from their woke betters. This is the ideology that already runs large portions of our universities. We’ve all seen it in action.

Andreessen offered an example, saying he had a discussion with a professor at one of the AI companies and he mentioned that it bothered him that AI chat bots would give people “patronizing moral lectures” in response to questions. The professor replied, “Well, my undergrads actually really like that. That’s how they expect technology to work.”