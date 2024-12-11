SHE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN AWAY WITH IT, TOO, IF IT HADN’T BEEN FOR THOSE DARN KIDS: Liz Cheney Whines Over Potential Consequences to Do With J6 ‘Unselect Committee’.

If Biden issues the j6 committee a blanket pardon, that opens the way for a house investigation to revisit how the committee went wrong and craft new house rules to prevent another such corrupt committee. And all testimony would be under oath without risk of criminal consequences (because of the pardon) but carrying current perjury threat. The reputational damage will hurt such as Cheney far more than any criminal penalty.