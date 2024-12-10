JOHN LUCAS: Hegseth Should be Confirmed: Opposition to Hegseth as SECDEF is driven by the desire to hamstring Trump.
Nobody who voted to confirm Lloyd Austin or Merrick Garland has any business complaining about any of Trump’s picks.
