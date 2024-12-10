December 11, 2024

BRAD THOMPSON: Rethinking the American Revolution. “The war between Great Britain and her American colonies ended unofficially with the Battle of Yorktown on October 19, 1781, and it ended officially on September 3, 1783, with the signing of the Treaty of Paris. The American Revolution was, by contrast, much broader in scope, scale, duration, influence, and meaning than the Revolutionary War.”

Posted at 7:00 am by Glenn Reynolds