BILL GATES NEEDS TO HAVE IT EXPLAINED TO HIM THAT PEOPLE AREN’T EXPERIMENTAL ANIMALS: Bill Gates Sparks Controversy with Statement About India Being ‘a Laboratory to Try Things’.
In letters of fire, six feet high.
BILL GATES NEEDS TO HAVE IT EXPLAINED TO HIM THAT PEOPLE AREN’T EXPERIMENTAL ANIMALS: Bill Gates Sparks Controversy with Statement About India Being ‘a Laboratory to Try Things’.
In letters of fire, six feet high.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.