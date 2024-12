WELL:

🚨BREAKING: Senator Joni Ernst announces her SUPPORT For Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. Ernst says she believes Pete Hegseth and not “anonymous sources” WE WON: pic.twitter.com/j73zDDkdtV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2024

I think we can chalk this up to the power of X. In the 2016 media environment, it probably wouldn’t have happened.