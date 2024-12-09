THE CLOCK HAS STRUCK THIRTEEN TIMES. And now we’re seeing a preference cascade, as nobody wants to put up with the leftist bullying that’s obviously crazy.
NY Times readers are generally self hating masochists who lack the capacity for basic reality testing.
But even they think it’s ridiculous Penny was prosecuted and thought he should have gotten off.
Impossible to overstate the unpopularity of lib criminal justice derangements. pic.twitter.com/JGlAq3oNwN
— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 9, 2024
Sorry, but it ain’t the summer of 2020 anymore. America went into a brief period of psychosis — COVID-19 lockdowns, George Floyd & BLM riots, Defund the Police bullshit — but it seems that moment has passed. Let the righteous Not Guilty verdict for Daniel Penny be its tombstone. https://t.co/95fiNaOHYE
— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024
Hey remember that time when a bunch of parents got put on an FBI terror watch list for yelling at school board meetings about teachers showing their kids gay p0rn? https://t.co/y9s3D8rbmG
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 9, 2024