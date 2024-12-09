THE CLOCK HAS STRUCK THIRTEEN TIMES. And now we’re seeing a preference cascade, as nobody wants to put up with the leftist bullying that’s obviously crazy.

NY Times readers are generally self hating masochists who lack the capacity for basic reality testing.

But even they think it’s ridiculous Penny was prosecuted and thought he should have gotten off.

Impossible to overstate the unpopularity of lib criminal justice derangements. pic.twitter.com/JGlAq3oNwN

— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 9, 2024