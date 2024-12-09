YES.

100%! Daniel Penny, Florida waits for you. https://t.co/M0och4byUz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 9, 2024

Don’t worry about the libs, sure they’re super mad about that verdict, but they’ll brush themselves off and go right to looking for another white guy to sacrifice on the altar of their new religion — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 9, 2024

UPDATE (From Ed): Ron DeSantis tweets, “The acquittal of Daniel Penny is clearly the just and correct verdict. I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing. Meanwhile, is there a worse prosecutor in America than Alvin Bragg?“