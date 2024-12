THEN: OBAMACARE HAS FIXED HEALTHCARE! NOW: HEALTHCARE IS SO BAD IT JUSTIFIES ASSASSINATIONS!

"And it’s not lost on many of us that it’s being done by the same people who unilaterally overhauled the industry to their liking a decade ago."

Yeah, we noticed.

"O-care is the bestus and is going to fix everything!"

::O-care passes::

"This system and everyone in it suck." https://t.co/81nmcBh6Nh

— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 9, 2024