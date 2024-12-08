SO I’M PUTTING THIS PROF DOWN AS PRO-PANTSING, I GUESS: Trans professor: House reps didn’t ‘offer any evidence’ trans colleague is really a man.
Also, why do they always look like that?
SO I’M PUTTING THIS PROF DOWN AS PRO-PANTSING, I GUESS: Trans professor: House reps didn’t ‘offer any evidence’ trans colleague is really a man.
Also, why do they always look like that?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.