NATURE IS HEALING: One by One, World Leaders Rise to Greet Trump at Notre Dame.
He hasn’t taken office yet, but he’s already our head of state. Biden? Who’s that?
NATURE IS HEALING: One by One, World Leaders Rise to Greet Trump at Notre Dame.
He hasn’t taken office yet, but he’s already our head of state. Biden? Who’s that?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.